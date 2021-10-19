Enjoy a lavish dinner with your spouse at The Imperial

There is nothing better than a lavish dinner with your spouse after a day of fasting. A delectable 'Karva Chauth Thali' has been curated by our chefs at 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial, New Delhi to make this celebration of love, simply memorable.

The thali features an exemplary selection of recipes like Shakarkandi ki chaat, Tandoori paneer filled with sweet mango chutney, Shahi paneer, Pindi chhole, Dal makhani, Aloo gobhi adraki, Jeera pulao, Dahi bhalla with saunth and anardana, Mirchi pakora duet, Ajwaini poori, Kesari chena payesh and Pista ki lauz for an indulgent dinner at 1911 Restaurant.

The historic verandah and the art-laden brasserie of 1911 Restaurant are not to be missed, which makes stellar venues for a romantic dinner with your partner.

Venue:

1911 Restaurant, The Imperial, New Delhi

Date:

October 24, 2021

Timings:

7 PM to 11 PM

Price:

Rs 2200 plus taxes per person

Call 1911 Restaurant at 011-41116603 for

table reservations!