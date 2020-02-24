Encouraging the food bloggers community

The Grand Finale of the third edition of 'Top Food Blogger Awards' held at The Stadel in the presence of Chief Guest, Debashis Sen, Chairman and Managing Director, HIDCO.



'Top Food Blogger Awards' was started with the objective to reward bloggers in segments of the quality of writing, the uniqueness of the subjects they covered, the level of love displayed in the words on the virtual page and the quality of the photographs and the level of love displayed in taking them.

Setting a benchmark in the industry, Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 continues its journey of celebrating bloggers, cooks, photographers and travelers who have taken web to tell stories and get everyone thrilled.

Rakhi Purnima Dasgupta, a renowned food columnist and the owner of Kewpie's- the Mecca of Bengali cuisine of Kolkata was conferred with the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award'. The judge's panel for the third edition of the awards included Vipul Kamboj, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kolkata NH6, Vaibhav Gupta, Hotel Manager, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat, Masterchef Priyanka M, Celebrity Chef and Consultant, and Masterchef Daniel C Gomes, Corporate Executive Chef.

Rajit Bhutoria, Director, The Stadel, said, "We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious platform. It is very inspiring to see the level of dedication, talent and creativity of the food bloggers community and they must be appreciated for this."

The occasion witnessed a new segment of award called "The Aananda Imperial Award for Best Blog on Bengal's Culture and Food" which was rewarded to the eminent blogger, Indrajit Lahiri.

In total 29 awards has been facilitated in TFBA's 14 categories. On special demand from the blogging fraternity for two consecutive years and considering the present trend, TFBA has introduced 2 additional Award Categories include Best Lifestyle and Fashion Blog of the Year as well as Thai Airways Travel Blog Of The Year. All the categories were divided into two - Jury's choice and people's choice award.