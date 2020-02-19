Empowering women for a healthier tomorrow 

Year-long efforts of West District Police resulted in training of 41288 school girls, 2813 college students (girls) under Sashakti Scheme, 103720 school students under Nirbhik Scheme and 1580 youths (including 709 females) under PMKVY. The efforts culminated into a ceremony organised by West District Delhi Police at auditorium Maharaja Suraj Mal Institute, Janak Puri. Shalini Singh, IPS, Jt Commissioner of Police, Western Range, Chaired the celebrations. Deepak Purohit, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West District, all the Addl DCsP, ACsP, SHOs of West District and more than 1000 students and prominent residents of West District were present.



Top five martial art trained students from various schools/colleges of West district, who were trained by the team Sashakti of West district and Top five Sashakti candidates who have been trained and further placed in High end MNCs i.e. Lense cart, Haldiram, Mool Chand Hospital, were also felicitated by the Chief Guest.

A special honour 'Virangna of West District' was conferred on Priyanka Singh by Shalini Singh, Jt CP/WR and Deepak Purohit, DCP/West. Her gold chain was snatched on August 19, 2019 by three bikers. She displayed exemplary courage and presence of mind and nabbed one of the snatchers after a hot pursuit. Due to her courageous act, total three snatchers had been arrested and 5fivegold chains were recovered.

A group of students played Nukkad Natak on the theme 'Acid Attack and Himmat Plus App' in order to sensitise the school/college students.

Chief Guest Shalini Singh, IPS, Jt CP Western Range lauded the efforts undertaken by team Sashakti of West district for its contribution towards women empowerment and employment generation. She also reiterated the need of youth, especially women empowerment so that equilibrium can be attained in achieving the goal.

Deepak Purohit, IPS, DCP West emphasised upon the need of women empowerment not only to ensure their safety and security but also to provide them the requisite dignity and employment opportunities.