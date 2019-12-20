Millennium Post
Vandana Yadav, IAS, MD-WBIDC, Minu Budhia, Psychotherapist and Counselor, Founder and Director – Caring Minds, IcanFlyy, Café ICANFLYY, Sadhan Pande, Minister and Usha Uthup, Renowned singer lighting the inaugural lamp of the event 'Inspiration – Empowering Budding Women Entrepreneurs'. The event was organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce

