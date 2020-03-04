Embracing women

Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society to present 'Kaal Shakti'on March 8 at Kamani Auditorium, from 6 pm onwards. The dance and drama ballet which symbolise the powers of Shiva in form of its incarnations of Stree Shakti as Sita, Draupadi in form of mother, sister, daughter in different ages. The event has been conceptualised by Kathak exponent and social activist Dr Rekha Mehra, President of Urvashi Dance, Music, Art and Cultural Society