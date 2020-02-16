Embrace skin health

We tend to get caught up with brands that promise us fair and glowing skin. The truth is no product can guarantee you either, and by subscribing to advertorial gimmicks and false promises you may end up doing long-term damage to your skin.

Experts says is important to understand your skin and choose the right products for your skin type. Every skin type has its own concerns and needs different precautions. To achieve and maintain healthy skin is a good starting point in skincare and just like with other life choices; people are gravitating towards products that contain ingredients that are raw (unprocessed), and formulas that are age- old.

The fact is that there is good reason why plants and flowers have been used for both mystical and medicinal purposes for centuries; those that our grandmothers will give us the green signal to use.

Organic versus Synthetic Skincare

If you haven't ditched your toxic, synthetic and artificially coloured shampoo and face cleansing bar, maybe it's time to do away with them. As far as your skin goes – less is more and pure is wonderful (think: super nourishing). You may not be aware that there are thousands of chemicals in your skincare products that are being absorbed by your body. They will do irreparable and irreversible damage to your skin from the dermal layer.

Start with buying brands that you have researched well, and those that are vetted to be true to their philosophy.

Prolonged stress and negative thoughts can lead to dull devitalized skin. If you are stressed, use techniques that bring you calm.

Cleanse, tone, moisturize – every night. Use an SPF, every single day. In the end, how you choose to look after you skin has a direct relation with the food and other lifestyle choices that you make.