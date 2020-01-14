DVC celebrates Vishwa Hindi Divas 2020

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) hosted an event to celebrate World Hindi Day in its head quarters, Kolkata on January 10, 2020.



On this occasion, Member-Secretary, Member (Finance), Additional Secretary of DVC, distinguished guests Dr Rajashree Shukla, Professor, University of

Calcutta and Nirmal Kumar Dubey, Deputy Director, Implementation (Official Language), East Zone, Ministry of Home, Government of India inaugurated the event by lighting up the ceremonial lamp.

DVC officials and the guests addressed the gathering with an interest in Hindi. All in their remarks underlined the increasing popularity of the Hindi language at the global level.

To mark the occasion of World Hindi Day, DVC had organized a day-long session on learning of Hindi Language and their usage.