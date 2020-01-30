Gone are the days when coveted styling was meant only for sample sizes. From designers and runways to campaigns and supermodels, the one thing that each of them is proclaiming is that bold or stated, classic or innovative, fashion is for every size. The chicest trends can be worn by anyone.

Urging all you curvy women out there to unlearn every rule that you've learned, bust every myth you've heard pick whatever feels true to you!

Dress, dazzle and dominate. Here is the lists of the most exciting trends 2020 has in store for you, shared by fashion expert.

Bold and Bright

Every colour that is upbeat, sunny and pop, is in this season. Pepper your everyday wardrobe with bold and bright colours like blazing red, beaming mustard and peppy pinks. If you want to keep it muted, pick a palette of pastels. A colour like sea foam green feels fresh and pairs beautifully with neutrals.

Defined Silhouettes

The key to looking stylish with a curvy figure is to define your look and not dress in frumpy, shapeless, straight silhouettes. Go for wrap styles. From the figure-flattering design to its versatility and ease of wearing, the wrap silhouette scores high in every aspect. Feminine, romantic

and equal parts modest and sexy, wrap styles are absolutely fool-proof!

Cold Shoulders

This season, pick the chicer cousin of the off-shoulder. While the trend has been around for a while, it's safe to say that the cold-shoulder trend is here to stay. It's fun, feminine, flirty and can perk up even the most basic jeans and maxi dresses. Zhush up the trend with embellishments and fresh prints.

Summer Stripes

Seamlessly slipping into our wardrobes from one season to another, stripes are officially the new neutrals. Make this classic pattern 2020-ready by picking up fresh and bright colored stripes. Think unusual matching like grey and yellow, or for that matter, a variegated rainbow. Don't shy away from colour or even the direction of the stripes. Horizontal, diagonal or all mixed, own the pattern your way.

Skater Dress

While the skater dress isn't a fresh trend, it's making quite a splash this year. With its A-line cut, this style makes it easy for plus-sized girls to accentuate their curves. Printed or solid, embroidered or embellished, these are an easy-breezy ace up the curvy girl's sleeve for summer.