Dr Krishna Saksena's book 'LIFE' released

On Friday, May 13, 2022 a book 'LIFE' written by senior writer and socialist Dr Krishna Saksena was launched at the hands of Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Choudhary. Pooja, Mangala and Renu Adawal were present at the event.



In this small book, Dr Krishna Saksena has describe the ups and downs of life through various aspects in a simple language. The book also evokes a sense of love, kindness, gratitude, and spirituality, with many fascinating anecdotes to demonstrate their impact on quality of life. In this book, the author has not tried to impose his opinion, but has provided an opportunity to the readers to find the conclusion. The author says that as a picture is worth a thousand words, similarly a true incident in life is worth a thousand quotes.

Vote of thanks was given by publisher Prabhat Kumar of Prabhat Prakashan, one of the leading publishing houses in India. It has a glorious history of fifty years of publishing quality books on almost all streams of literature, viz. children books, fiction, science, quiz, humanities, personality development, health, dictionaries, encyclopedias, etc. For the last fifteen years, they have been continuously winning accolades for excellence in book publication.