Dr A Sakthivel takes over as new AEPC Chairman

Assuming the office of Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Dr A Sakthivel shared the concern that for the past three years the industry has been struggling to survive and the growth of apparel exports has been stagnant. However, he assured the Members of the Council that he will work with full commitment and dedication to bring forth positive growth in apparel exports. He promised that he will put efforts to find new and potential markets for India's garment exports. He further assured that he will convince the senior officials of the Central Government to get the required incentives and benefits thereby reviving growth of the sector and overall exports.



Sakthivel was first elected to the board of Directors of Apparel Export Promotion Council in the year 1982 thus serving the council for almost four decades. He is also the first person in the history of AEPC, who sworn-in for the fourth time as Chairman of the AEPC. His diligence has played a vital role in the growth of the Council and gradually led to the improvement of exports at the national level. Dr A Sakthivel has not only contributed his time and work to the Council, but also served as Managing Committee Member of Federation of Indian Exporters organisation (FIEO) for more than a decade. He was also the President and Regional Chairman of FIEO, Southern Region.

He along with some exporters had established Tirupur Exporters Association in 1990 widely known as TEA. He was the first President of TEA and with his dynamism, he held the post continuously for a period of 27 years. During his tenure as President of TEA, he toiled hard to develop the industry as well as Tirupur. During his tenure as President TEA, the export turnover of Tirupur Industry increased to a whopping Rs 27000 crores in 2016-17 from Rs 270 Crores in 1990.

Government of India recognised his unparalleled service to export sector specifically to apparel Sector and knitting industry, creation of infrastructure such as industrial parks, ICDs and his contribution to the society with regard to education, drinking water, sanitation and drainage etc., by honouring him with one of the country's most prestigious and esteemed Civilian Award Padmashri in 2009 being the first in the overall textile industry. Besides being privileged with many honours and accolades, Dr A Sakthivel was also conferred with Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) in 2011.