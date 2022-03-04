DoubleTree is treating foodies with its signature dishes

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square is back with the second season of its annual food promotion, '22 reasons to be happy'. The concept focuses on the theme 2022' which brings to you curated menus, all set to tantalize your taste buds. The wholesome ala carte menus offer 22 selections of biryanis, pizzas, pasta, burgers and sandwiches at Glasshouse – the multi-cuisine restaurant; tempting cakes at Café O' Lait; the patisserie and refreshing cocktails and mocktails at Pose – The Fashion Bar. Each menu has a signature offering such as Choudhary Saab Ki Biryani, Big Pan Pasta, Chocolate Pizza, DoubleTree Cookie Cake, Mobley Burger, Glasshouse Club Sandwich and DoubleTree Cookie Shake, which are highly recommended!



Elaborating on this unique concept, Jai Chugh, General Manager said, "We are thrilled to launch the second season and we are sure that our patrons would love the offerings curated by our talented Chefs. We have extended offerings this year which will leave you spoilt for choice and is definitely worth a try for anyone craving an extensive spread to nosh upon. The promotion is on till December 2022 and we look forward to host you at DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square".