Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs to display products and skills
Around 82 Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs coming from 17 States/ UTs are showcasing their products at the exhibition-cum-fair "EKAM Fest" from March 2 to 9 at State Emporia Complex, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
The week-long fest is organised by National Handicapped Finance Development Corporation (NHFDC) under M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, include 44 Men and 38 Women Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs.
The Fest is open for public from 11:00 am till 9:00 pm, hosting a number of activities like cultural performances by Divyang artists and well known professionals. Additional highlights of the event are astrological consultations and foot massage by Divyang professionals.
In the Ekam Fest, Divyang Entrepreneur and Artisans from all over the country have been invited with representation from J&K to Puducherry and from Nagaland to Gujarat. The Fest presents vibrant products from J&K and NE, ranging from handicraft, handloom, embroidery work and dry fruits.
During the Fair, Divyang Entrepreneur/Artisan and organisations from 17 States/UTs are displaying their skills
represented through their beautiful products, services and demonstration of skills.
The stalls at fest are displaying the broad products in many categories include home décor and lifestyle; textiles; stationery and eco friendly products; packed food and organic products; toys and gifts; and personal accessory.
The Fest was inaugurated last evening in the presence of Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for RT& H and MEME Nitin Jairam Gadkari and Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani.
Ministers of State for SJ&E Krishan Pal Gurjar and Rattan Lal Kataria were also present.
NHFDC is providing ﬁnancial assistance to the Divyangjan for their economic rehabilitation and provides number of skill development programmes to empower them to grow & sustain their enterprises.
