Destinations for solo women travellers

While India boasts of a mixed bag of travellers with distinct requirements and preferences including families, couples, senior citizens, millennials, group travellers, MICE, and several others, solo women travellers is a segment that is swiftly growing.

Backpacking to various international destinations has been a popular concept, with 'safety' being the biggest determinant.

Lately, however, domestic destinations are also garnering traction amongst solo women travellers.

These women belong to diverse travel sub-categories including – financially independent professionals, social media influencers, those belonging to DINK (double income no kids), and travel bloggers.

Suggested by experts, here are some of the highly recommended destinations which the 'wanderlust' bug can explore:

Kufri

This small and cozy hill station located in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh is brimming with beautiful lakes, scenic landscapes and snow-clad mountains. It is extremely safe and welcoming towards tourists, which makes it ideal for women travellers to visit.

Munnar

Munnar is one of the safest destinations in India, popular for its tea plantations, surreal landscapes and lush greenery. Its locals are known to be extremely tenacious and warm, always ready to lend a helping hand to diverse travellers. The place also houses various resorts in different districts that are suitable for solo women travellers.

Gangtok

As the capital city of the beautiful state of Sikkim, it is not only visited throughout the year by a host of tourists, but also Indian women travellers in particular, with the destination being a safe haven, and replete with fun activities, tranquil monasteries and surreal lakes and mountains.

Thekkady

As one of Kerala's finest attractions, there is a plethora of experiences to acquire in Thekkady including – boating, rafting and several others, along with enjoying its rich greenery and tranquil national parks, mouth-watering local cuisine, and hospitable locals. All of this has led to a steady influx of women travellers.

Corbett

Jim Corbett National Park, situated in Uttarakhand is one of India's oldest, largest, and most renowned national parks amongst diverse travellers across the country. Not only is it known to be a serene wildlife hub for nature and adventure lovers, but is also an extremely secure destination for solo women travellers to experience its stunning flora and fauna, but also engage in game drives for the best wildlife sighting.