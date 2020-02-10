Depicting life and times of Guru Nanak through art

In this year of celebrations of Guru Nanak Sahib's 550 years of Prakash Purab (illumination day), a 9-day long exhibition, which told the story of Guru Nanak Sahib was organised. It was attended by people from all walks of life, especially school children and was highly enriching for most of those who visited the National Museum.



This exhibition, which was held from February 1-9, 2020 at National Museum, New Delhi presented a rich portrayal depicting the life and times of Guru Nanak Sahib and an opportunity to experience and engage with the message of oneness through panel discussions, workshops, poetry and music sessions, performances by children, interactive art, dastangoi performances, themed workshops; guided tours and more.

On February 9, 2020 there were three major engagements – Anika Singh's workshop on 1-ness as a core value in organisations and institutions by creative facilitator', 'interactive session with film director and producer Bobby Bedi and artist Sidharth on poetry' and 'IkOnkar – Guru Nanank di Kahani, Bebe Nanki ki zubani', performed by classical music vocal maestro Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan Saheb and Dilli Gharana torchbearer Vusat Iqbal Khan performing the dastangoi as Bebe Nanaki.

The prominent speakers and performers who participated in this exhibition includes Harinder Singh, SikhRi; HS Phoolka, senior advocate; Arpana Caur, artist; Swami Agnivesh, Daler Mehndi, singer and environmentalist; Bobby Bedi, film producer; Sidharth, painter; Jasbir Jassi, among others.

Elaborating on the exhibition, InniKaur, Creative Director, SikhRI says, "The visitor had the opportunity to experience in a concise way the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Sahib through the five galleries. The Divine Experience Gallery features narratives from Guru Nanak Sahib's birth to the declaration of IkOankar 1-Ness; The Transformative Conversations Gallery features conversations with religious, spiritual, and political heads as well as commoners; The Sikhi Legacy Gallery features narratives that are integral of Sikh faith; The Revolution Continues Gallery highlights narratives on the way Guru revolutionised society and created a highly egalitarian society; and Inscribed Wisdom Gallery features selected writings of the guru."