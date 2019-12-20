Delhi Tourism brings festive cheer with Winter Carnival

To offer unique winter experience to delhiites, Delhi Tourism, Government of Delhi has organised Winter Carnival at four different locations in the capital including Dilli Haat Janakpuri (December 22-24), Dilli Haat Pitampura (December 21-25), Dilli Haat INA (December 21-31) and Garden of Five Senses (December 24 - January 1, 2020). The winter carnival will celebrate different themes like Christmas ambience, shopping street and special performances from 11 am-9 pm everyday.



Delhi winters is the best time to explore the city with family and friends. Delhi Tourism intend to offer an experience of the season's festivities as one can indulge in a variety of authentic and mouth-watering food at all the venues except Garden of Five Senses. Dilli Haat Pitampura will offer unique handicrafts stalls for Christmas gifting along with various other items. Similarly, Dilli Haat Janakpuri and Dilli Haat INA will host Christmas carols and other cultural performances in the evening.

Special performances are being organised at Garden of Five Senses with artists such as Abu Malik and Posh Peechatt, TV show 'Rising Star' fame Diwakar Sharma, Mohd Rafi Night by Dr Rahul Joshi, Nizami Brothers, and Qawalli by Yusuf Nizami. Several other performances by artistes from Sahitya Kala Parishad and an open-stage performances by YouTube fame artists have also been organised.

Combining the season's festivities with performances and good food, Delhi Tourism offers events that enable the spirit of togetherness and celebrations within the community.