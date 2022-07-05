Delhi Police launches branded merchandise
Delhi Police, in association with internationally acclaimed designer Ritu Beri, launched trendy merchandise, including handbags, backpacks, duffle bags, purses, wallets, belts, caps, cufflinks, apparel, keychains and other fashion accessories on the First Commissionerate Day Parade, 2022, that is, on July 4, 2022.
The branded range of products was launched by Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor, Delhi and Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, from the venue of parade grounds, New Police Lines and Kingsway Camp.
Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Beri said, "The merchandise is inspired by the unflinching spirit of Delhi police personnel who defy extreme conditions while giving various services to the citizens. The best quality merchandise with the department's logo and messages have been created after deep research, keeping in mind the global trends and the duties and responsibilities of police personnel and the public expectations."
A branded range of merchandise forms a strong connection with its consumers, evoking admiration and aspirations, especially among the youngsters. It will create a positive connection with the citizens and a real association with Delhi Police.
