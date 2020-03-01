Delhi life

In conjunction with the Future Collective, Conscious Culture Design Fair was organised in the national capital from February 29 to March 1 at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

The fair hosted a fine art photography series, called 'Unlife' by the artist Parul Sharma. The series showcased 11 limited edition photographs of Delhi's life and time on the banks of the river Yamuna. It was Parul's second show at Bikaner House after Parulscape which debuted in July 2017

pic/naveensharma