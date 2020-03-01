Delhi life
In conjunction with the Future Collective, Conscious Culture Design Fair was organised in the national capital from February 29 to March 1 at Bikaner House, New Delhi.
The fair hosted a fine art photography series, called 'Unlife' by the artist Parul Sharma. The series showcased 11 limited edition photographs of Delhi's life and time on the banks of the river Yamuna. It was Parul's second show at Bikaner House after Parulscape which debuted in July 2017
pic/naveensharma
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Fear factor: Victim boy refuses to visit hospital in Shiv...1 March 2020 6:17 PM GMT
Some signs of normalcy in riot-hit areas1 March 2020 6:17 PM GMT
In Shiv Vihar, families return to their houses after almost...1 March 2020 6:16 PM GMT
Relief aid groups come to rescue of people in N-East Delhi1 March 2020 6:15 PM GMT
TMC leaders expect roadmap for civic polls in meet with...1 March 2020 6:15 PM GMT