Delegates from 40 African nations attends IEAE Expo 2019

The India International Electronics and Smart Appliances Exhibition 2019, which started on December 12, was a mega event for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and sellers of TV, electronics, mobile phones, household items and electric decorative items.

Organised by Ikonic Exhibition & Conferences, IEAE 2019 was one of the largest consumer electronics and smart home appliances and automation event in India.

The three-day expo was supported by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Government of India, besides the leading associations like All India Electronics Association (AIEA), Communication Multimedia and Infrastructure Association of India (CMAI), Federation of All India IT Association (FAIITA) and PHD Chamber of Commerce (PHDCCI) in India and China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC) & Guangdong Electronics Chamber of Commerce (GECC). The Expo was inaugurated in the presence of representatives from these industry bodies.

The first edition of the expo was marked by participation of over 60 companies from ChinaThis year, apart from tremendous participation from China large participation from African nations was also observed.

Sunanda Rajendran, Secretary General, Indo African Chambers of Commerce and Industries felicitated a delegation of African dignitaries and delegates from over 40 African countries at the event, held at Pragati Maidan.