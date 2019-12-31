Dance recital

Sutra foundation, a bastion of Debarprasad Das parampara, will present 'Glorious Passages' featuring three generations of dancers – Ramli Ibrahim, a veteran Odissi dancer, Geethika Sree, a senior dancer of Sutra who has performed internationally and four young dancers.

When: January 1 Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, IIC Timings: 6:30 pm