Dance recital
Sutra foundation, a bastion of Debarprasad Das parampara, will present 'Glorious Passages' featuring three generations of dancers – Ramli Ibrahim, a veteran Odissi dancer, Geethika Sree, a senior dancer of Sutra who has performed internationally and four young dancers.
When: January 1 Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, IIC Timings: 6:30 pm
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Court sends IAS officer to 5-days Vigilance remand31 Dec 2019 5:26 PM GMT
'AIR should be completely funded by govt to ensure...31 Dec 2019 5:25 PM GMT
Thousands trapped on Oz beaches encircled by fire31 Dec 2019 5:25 PM GMT
S Korean prosecutors indict Moon's key ally over31 Dec 2019 5:24 PM GMT
New UK govt raises minimum wage31 Dec 2019 5:23 PM GMT