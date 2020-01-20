Dance evening

India International Centre (IIC) presents an evening of Mohiniyattam by Vani Bhalla Pahwa (disciple of Padmashri Bharati Shivaji) under the 'Double Bill Dance Concert'' on January 30, 2020. The event will be held at C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, New Delhi from 7:00 pm. She will be presenting a repertoire of some soulfully beautiful and lyrical compositions. The evening's performances will be a combination of items highlighting the distinctly characteristic body movements of Mohiniyattam, along with abhinaya