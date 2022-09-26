Creating a perfect bridge between the sacred and the secular

Sohini Roychowdhury has delved into the 'Markandeya Puranas' to spread the 'Ma Durga' ethos worldwide, from Russia to New York; from Germany to Spain and from Austria to the UK.

'I Am' celebrates women and their strength and to be a mother and a warrior worldwide. Sohini celebrates Durga as an ethos and the inner voice of all women in her storytelling with dance in museums, universities and cultural festivals all over the world. She will be performing her Durga opera with her multicultural troupe at the 'Powai Durga Puja' which usually has a footfall of one and a half million - the largest Durga Puja in the country - to celebrate the honour of being the first festival in Asia to be recognised by UNESCO.

Sohini Roychowdhury has recently been appointed an ambassador with 'She Inspires', the United Nations in the UK. As a premier global ambassador of Indian culture, she has been decoding our 'Vedas' and 'Puranas' to create interest and awe in the minds of the western audience, who vary from five years of age to 80 and above. Inclusivity and empathy are the core mantras of 'Sohinimoksha World Dance and Communications'.

Sohini's world dance troupe recently performed at Puri. The performance, which was dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva, included Bharatanatyam, Kathakali and contemporary forms. The audience was left mesmerised by the sheer dynamics and the depth of the performance.

The talented dancer provides the perfect bridge between the sacred and the secular and creates empathy with her performance and its underlying message of kindness and its power.

Sohini's book 'Indian Stage-Stories' will be launched at the beginning of November by 'Shubhi' publishers. This book promises to connect civilisations that will connect humanity through storytelling in the true 'Sohinimoksha' style. It is Sohini's tribute as an artiste to 'India at 75'.

Teaching empathy as a subject is what Sohini does in her dance with storytelling workshops all over Europe. These workshops usually end with an interactive session, where the students perform a short choreography on Shiva as Pashupatinath, the keeper of the forest and wildlife. Sohini feels that our close connection to nature is often fashionable to talk about, but the children absorb these lessons and think about it.

Sohini Roychowdhury believes 'we cannot stop global warming in a day, but we can definitely make a little difference.'