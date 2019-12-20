Consulate General of the People's Republic of China holds a media reception

The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Kolkata held a media reception at the Grand Oberoi Kolkata on December 18, 2019, for media friends from the five states within its consular region that is West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.



The reception was meant to be the Consul General Zha Liyou's first group gathering with media friends from East India since he took office in January. It was also held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and the coming year of 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and India.

The event started with a short video on China's development achievements in the past 70 years. Then the Consul General delivered a keynote speech to recognise the efforts made by media friends in reporting on Chinese development achievements, China-India friendship, and a series of events held by the consulate throughout the year. During his speech, a video clip of two CGTN documentaries on China's Xinjiang, namely 'Fighting terrorism in Xinjiang' and 'The black hand–the East Turkistan Islamic Movement and terrorism in Xinjiang', was screened to show the truth of what happens there.

Then the Consul General gave a certificate of honor to Chaitali Das, Managing Trustee of Rakshak Foundation, for her donation to support the targeted poverty alleviation work in Yunnan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. Das and Avijit Nandi Majumdar, President of IMPACT and CEO of ANM Global Media Research, spoke on their marvelous trips and experiences in Yunnan province of China.

The Consul General inaugurated his twitter account 'CG_Zha Liyou' which updates latest news on China, China-India relations and the consulate.

A culture program consisting of a song named 'Cheenapara - The Breakfast Market Song' by Chinese community singer Thomas Chen, a Chinese folk song named 'Dongting Lake is My Home' by the consulate staff member Yi Xiangying was performed. Lucky draw was held during the program with typical Chinese gifts as awards. The Consul General also had a 20-minute interview with media after the cultural program. Later, he joined media and enjoyed a delicious dinner.