Consulate General celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

To celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year, Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata held a New Year reception on January 12, 2020 at Grand Ball Room, The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata.



Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Sun Weidong and his wife Madam Bao Jiqing graced the reception. The ambassador delivered a keynote speech on progress of China-India relations. Later, Consul General Zha Liyou spoke on sub-national relationship between China and East India.

Hundreds of representatives from all walks of life in East India, especially West Bengal, were present, including government, business, universities and schools, think tanks, consular corps, media, the Chinese community, and Chinese companies.

Besides the traditional Chinese lion dance show, a band of percussionists from Kolkata called 'Beat Blasters' put on wonderful performances in the reception. Moreover, women staff members of the consulate led by Madam Zheng Huiqun, along with friends from VFS sang a very joyous song named 'Congratulations'. Delicious Chinese food was served to the guests towards the end.