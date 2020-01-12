Commercio Conclave
Chief Guest Sanjay Budhia, MD – PATTON lighting the inaugural lamp at Commercio Conclave 2019-2020: Inter College Business Convention hosted by J.D. Birla Institute, along with the Principal of the Institute Professor Deepali Singhee. 10 leading educational institutes – St. Xaviers' College, St. Xaviers' University, Scottish Church College, Shri Shikshayatan College, Techno India College, EICASA (Eastern India Chartered Accountants Students Association), Amity University, Army Institute of Management, IISWBM and iLEAD, participated in this convention
