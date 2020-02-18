Combining education with culture

The 21th Annual Cultural Festival of IP University, 'Anugoonj 2020' was inaugurated by renowned film producer Anil Sharma at the Dwarka campus of the University on February 18.



While addressing the inaugural

ceremony, Anil said, "Such type of

functions reminds me of my childhood." He called upon the students participating in this cultural festival to go ahead to achieve their goals in life.

Presiding over the function the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Mahesh Verma said, "We learn a lot of things outside the class room. Festivals are fun but it involves a lot of good things to learn like healthy competition,

leadership, confidence, esteem etc.

The education combined with culture is essential for life."

Professor Manpreet Kaur Kang,

Director, Students Welfare of the University informed on the occasion that apart from University schools, all the affiliated colleges are actively participating in university's annual cultural festival Anugoonj 2020.

Dr Anjali Shaukeen, Associate Director, Students Welfare of the University presented annual report of the Directorate of Students Welfare at the festival.

The news magazine, 'Vibes' especially published for all three days of the cultural festival was also released on the occasion. A grand Kavi Sammelan led by noted poet Ashok Chakardhar was also organised.

'Anugoonj 2020' will be held till February 19, at the main sports ground of the Dwarka campus.

The last day of the three-day cultural festival will have a star night by famous play back singer Benny Dayal.

The special attraction of this year's 'Anugoonj' will be the 'Talent Hunt'

programme for students of special needs of the University, which is scheduled for February 19, the last day.

Around 40 different programmes held in the festival such as battle of bands, street play, folk dance, DJ session, choreography, musical play,

classical dance, Mr and Mrs Anugoonj, talent show, nach baliye, mono acting etc are being organised during all three days of this cultural festival.