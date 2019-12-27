Colours of India
Le Rythme Music Academy will organise 14th Annual Cultural Conclave, a classical music evening, on January 4, 2020. Named 'The Youth Festival – Colours of India', the event will commemorate 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The conclave has performances by music stalwarts such as Padma Bhushan vocal maestro Begum Parveen Sultana, tabla maestro Ustad Akram Khan, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Rajendra Prasanna and contemporary dance legend Santosh Nair. It will also have 320 students from Le Rythme performing in memory of legendary Guru Pandit Jwala Prasad. In an attempt to create awareness on climate change, 65 students will play orchestra
