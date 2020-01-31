COA hosts 'National Awards for Excellence in Architectural Thesis'

The Council of Architecture has been organising 'National Awards for Excellence in Architectural Thesis' for past several years for both undergraduate (since 2006) and Postgraduate Course (since 2015) in order to motivate the students pursuing their course in Architecture to excel in their academic pursuit. In 2018, the Council also instituted a new award namely 'COA Awards for Excellence in Documentation of Architecture Heritage'. In addition, Council of Architecture and GRIHA Council has jointly instituted 'National Awards For Excellence in Architectural Thesis on Sustainable Architecture Design'.



The award ceremony this year for 'National Awards for Excellence in Architectural Thesis' was conducted at DYPatil School of Architecture, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) on January 24, 2020, which was attended by eminent architects, professionals, academicians, teachers and students in Architecture from all over the country.

Ar Habeeb Khan, President, COA

welcomed the distinguished guests and audience attending the event and expressed his happiness about the huge response on this initiative of the Council. Further, he emphasised the role of the Architecture students in shaping the built environment and preserving architecture heritage of the country. He also released the COA Publications namely 'The Archiving Architectural Thesis 2017' and 'Journal of Council of Architecture on Sustainable Development'.

The past Presidents of COA namely Ar

Premendra Raj Mehta, ArVijay Sohoni, Ar Uday Gadkari and Ar Biswaranjan Nayakgraced the occasion as Guests of Honour and were felicitated by Ar Habeeb Khan, President, COA.

COA National Awards For Excellence in Architectural Thesis on Sustainable Architecture Design 2019

The awards were given to winner Ramya GeetikaVaddiparti and runner up Chatterjee Archit Rathin and Veduka ShanmukaTeja.

COA National Awards for Excellence In Undergraduate Architectural Thesis 2019

The awards were given to winners Ankur Karmakar, Fabya Thaila Chandy Mohammed, Vyoma K Popat and in presenters category to Akash Zinzuwadiya, J P K Vinod, Jaykumar Narendra Katre, Mona V, Somik Ranjan Beura, V S Akshita, Vengatesh R

COA National Awards for Excellence in Post Graduate Architectural Thesis 2019

The awards were given to winners Neha Goyal Tater, Shreya Shah, Tarika Jigar Asarawala and in runner-up category to Akanksha Jitendra Wakhare, Chinmay Kulkarni, Madhura Chandrashekhar Rasane.

COA Awards for Excellence in Documentation of Architecture Heritage

The awards were given to winner colleges GJ15, ShantabenManubhai Patel School of Studies and Research in Architecture in Interior Design, New Vallabh Vidyanagar, KL02, School of Architecture, TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Kerala, UP06, Amity School of Architecture & Planning Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and in runner-up category to KA21, School of Architecture Srinivas Institute of Technology, Managalore, Karnataka, PJ04, Chitkara School of Planning & Architecture, Jhansla, Punjab.

The said awards program has been instrumental in creating awareness amongst the students, architects and general public about importance of architecture in day-to-day life and the role of an architect in the development of the society. The program also helps to underline the need and ways to preserve our architectural heritage & monuments.