climate Talk
British Deputy High Commission in collaboration with Indian Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata, organised 'Mind the Climate: Discussion on Climate commitments in the run-up to COP 26', on February 24, 2020. Present on the occasion was Fergus Auld, OBE, Head of South Asia Department and India Coordinator at United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth office; Nick Low; Haimanti Poddar; Francesca Datola among other dignitaries
