Christmas in the City of Joy

The cold winter air, smell of freshly baked Christmas cake, lights, Christmas carols and the celebrations all beckon the onset of the Christmas season. Christmas is a special time for all as it brings with it a message of love, peace, joy, hope, and celebration: 'Good news of great joy for all people.'



Every year Christmas is celebrated in different ways in the city of joy. This year the Assembly of God Church Kolkata celebrated the festival along with the 60th Anniversary of the Church. On December 25, 2019, eight different language sections of the church met to celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. The program began at 9:30 a.m. and ended by 12:15 p.m.

The celebration was a real treat for the city with different language choirs singing carols. There were choreography and dance performances by the children and the members of the church. Just as Christmas is for all this celebration was open to all to come share in the joy and experience God's blessings.

"The good news of Christmas is that in midst of the darkness around us beautiful Bengal shines as a beacon of light: love will conquer hate, peace will overcome strife, good will defeat evil and hope will conquer fear and despair," said Rev. (Dr) Ivan Satyavrata, Senior Pastor and Chairman, The Assembly of God Church, Kolkata.