Christmas in the City of Joy
The cold winter air, smell of freshly baked Christmas cake, lights, Christmas carols and the celebrations all beckon the onset of the Christmas season. Christmas is a special time for all as it brings with it a message of love, peace, joy, hope, and celebration: 'Good news of great joy for all people.'
Every year Christmas is celebrated in different ways in the city of joy. This year the Assembly of God Church Kolkata celebrated the festival along with the 60th Anniversary of the Church. On December 25, 2019, eight different language sections of the church met to celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. The program began at 9:30 a.m. and ended by 12:15 p.m.
The celebration was a real treat for the city with different language choirs singing carols. There were choreography and dance performances by the children and the members of the church. Just as Christmas is for all this celebration was open to all to come share in the joy and experience God's blessings.
"The good news of Christmas is that in midst of the darkness around us beautiful Bengal shines as a beacon of light: love will conquer hate, peace will overcome strife, good will defeat evil and hope will conquer fear and despair," said Rev. (Dr) Ivan Satyavrata, Senior Pastor and Chairman, The Assembly of God Church, Kolkata.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Those who damaged public property should introspect'25 Dec 2019 6:11 PM GMT
J'khand Guv invited Hemant Soren to form govt: JMM25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Ex-gratia withdrawn from Mangaluru police firing victims25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Over 300 served notice for damaging public property25 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's...25 Dec 2019 6:08 PM GMT