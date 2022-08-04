Chevening set to welcome aspirants for educational opportunities

On August 2, 2022, Chevening, the UK government's flagship global scholarship scheme, opened its application window for scholarships and fellowships for the academic year 2023-24. The scheme aims to send up to 100 scholars and fellows to the UK for various programmes. In India, the programme provides scholarships and fellowships to future leaders, and decision-makers to develop professionally and academically, experience UK culture and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.



In collaboration with the 'Adani Group', Chevening plans to co-sponsor five scholars who will study a one-year master's course in Artificial Intelligence. Also, the State Government of Jharkhand will co-sponsor five Chevening scholars belonging to the minority groups in Jharkhand.

As for fellowships, this programme aims at mid-to-senior level professionals who are looking to expand their knowledge and expertise in their specific field of work. The programmes are tailored, short courses which usually run for eight to 11 weeks at a designated UK University.

'Scholarship for a one-year master's degree' offers financial support along with the opportunity to become part of the highly regarded and influential Chevening global network. It encourages outstanding graduates with at least two years' work experience to pursue a one-year master's degree at any recognised university in the UK. The application window is open till November 1, 2022.

In the area of fellowship programmes, Chevening has brought four fellowships.

'Chevening Cyber Security Fellowship' aims at mid-career professionals with demonstrable leadership potential in the field of cyber security/policy in India. To begin from March 2023, the 10-week programme is for six fellows, who will study at Cranfield University, UK.

'Chevening Research, Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship' (CRISP) focuses on mid-career professionals with high potential in the fields of science, innovation, business and policy in India and Sri Lanka. With the University of Oxford, UK as the study centre, the 10-week programme will start on April 2023 for 12 fellows from India.

'Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship' is for mid-career journalists from the South Asia region . The programme takes an informed and evidence-based approach to key policy debates and offers an opportunity to explore the range of approaches taken by the UK and the South Asia region. At the University of Westminster, UK, the eight-week programme begins on March 2023 for seven Indian journalists. The last date to apply online for these three fellowships is October 12, 2022.

'Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence' is for mid-career and high-flying young professionals from diverse backgrounds who have already displayed exceptional leadership talent. 12 selected Gurukul fellows will be offered an intensive, all expenses paid, 12-week residential course at King's College London. Beginning from September 2023, the last date for applying online is November 1, 2022.