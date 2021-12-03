Chef Veena Arora curates 'Duck Tasting' menu at The Imperial

Chef Veena Arora at The Spice Route has curated the first-ever 'Duck Tasting' menu with US Poultry. Delicately crafted with the finest US duck in association with US Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) and the freshest herbs and ingredients, the menu dives deep into the flavours of Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kerala and Sri Lanka. Each recipe discovers the finer nuances of regional flavours to bring only the exquisite culinary preparations at this award-winning restaurant at 'The Imperial', New Delhi from December 3 to December 17, 2021.



The menu offers Chef's Special (roasted duck and fresh vegetables wrapped in Vietnamese rice sheets); Mee Ped Yang (Thai rice vermicelli noodles stir-fried with roasted duck); Kaeng Phed Ped Yang (Roasted Duck, Rambutan, cherry tomatoes simmered in Thai red curry) and more.

The expanse of flavours and textures that different regions in Southeast Asia have to offer is immense, which is what the 'Duck Tasting' is attempting to showcase - the diversity in native cuisine.

Timings: 12:30 pm - 2:45 pm and 7:00 pm - 10:45 pm

Meal for two: Rs 10,000 + taxes, without alcohol

For table reservations, call 41116605