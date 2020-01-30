Charkha spins a timeless timepiece

Charkha holds an everlasting importance in the history of India. It was the Charkha spun by Mahatma Gandhi which lead to the Indian Independence. Yet again, the Charkha is going to spin a timeless memory in a joint initiative taken by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Titan, a Tata Group Company.



On the occasion of Martyrdom's Day, paying tribute on the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari, launched the limited edition of Khadi wrist watches, specially designed and manufactured by Titan, in the presence of Minister of State Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Chairman KVIC VK Saxena and CEO Titan Ravi Kant.

The beautifully designed Khadi edition watch sport a silver dial displaying the iconic Charkha with the hand woven signature fabric in the background and on the straps. The grey-black texture of the watch depicts the timeless significance of the watch. Simplistic in its looks, the watch is a representation of the 'Spirit of Khadi'.

Applauding the efforts of KVIC and Titan, Nitin Gadkari said, "Mahatma Gandhi believed that every revolution of Charkha spins peace, goodwill and love. Two things that were closest to Mahatma were Khadi and his watch. This initiative endeavors to create a product which is a combination of both the products closest to his heart."

Gadkari further said, "This watch is a reminder of the efforts that KVIC is taking every day to reach out to the remotest parts of the country, to provide self-dependence. This initiative is targeted to capture the interests of young urban professionals who wish to contribute to the nations development, while simultaneously pursuing their professional careers. With

the sale of these limited edition Khadi-Titan watches, we intend not only to instill sense of belongingness towards the nation, but also the sense of contribution for generating livelihoods for rural India."

Highlighting the efforts taken by KVIC to promote contemporary Khadi products in the market, Chairman KVIC VK Saxena said, "KVIC is exploring the uncharted waters and experimenting new trends and designs which could appeal the Indian as well the International markets. We have opened doors for new thoughts and ideas which could leverage the Khadi fabric and help growth of Khadi and Village Industries, thus promoting the rural entrepreneurs and Khadi artisans. It is time to uphold our badge of honor – Khadi, and provide it the respect and dignity it deserves."

Saxena further said, "One square meter of Khadi fabric will be used for manufacturing 10 Titan watches. 1000 such limited edition timeless timepieces are proposed to be sold for now."

The cost of this special edition watches for both men and women is Rupees 5 thousand.

A similar branded watch would cost anywhere between 5 to 10 thousand in the market, although the spirit of the Indian-ness in this watch is priceless.