Challenges of single parenting and new family models
The CII – Indian Women Network, West Bengal Chapter, organised a session on 'Parental Journeys: The New Family' in Kolkata'. The session comprised of two panel discussions. The CII- IWN West Bengal Chapter considers it necessary that substantive brainstorming is done on this subject of single parenthood and the way forward to ensure that socially, culturally, psychologically and legally, the status of 'single parent' becomes easy. Such a discussion dovetails with CII-IWN, WB's agenda of encouraging leadership and capacity building.
The panels deliberated on the followings.
The road to "parenthood": Challenges and the fun of being the "only one" in the lives of their children through experience sharing and handling mental and emotional situations
Single Parents by Choice: The social picture of single parenthood – cause, effect & future. The discussions was on how the world sees a "single" parent, the obstacles in the path and their impact.
The first panel, moderated by Kasturi Ghatak, Strategic Consultant, Intueri Consulting LLP journeyed through narratives of entrepreneurs, professionals, psychologists who have become single parents under different circumstances. The panel on Single Parents by Choice was moderated by Paromita Ghosh, Director, Candid Communication. The panelists, who have all become single parents by "choice" shared interesting stories of their choice and their journeys going forward. Doctors spoke about parenting methods of adoption, surrogacy, IVF and psychiatrist opined on how to deal with "single parenting."
The panel was welcomed, and the session wrapped up by Sucharita Basu, Vice Chairwoman, CII – IWN West Bengal Chapter & Partner, Aquilaw.
