Celebration of classical dance and music continues

Third day of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav, a festival dedicated to late Pandit Ravi Shankar, started with the performance by Pandit Rajendra Gangani. He began with the beautiful ashpadi written by Swami Haridas which states 'Pratham daras govind roop ke praanapiyaare, dooje mohanamadan, sanaatan suchi ur dhaare'. Then he continued with paramparik shudh nritya which consisted of Upaj, Thaat and Uthaan. This was followed by the Ganesh Paran. As tansen ji was dedicated to his guru Swami Haridas, he presented a Guru Bhajan in the honour of his guru and ended the performance with jugalbandi – a conversation between tabla and ghunghroo. Accompanied by Pandit Rajendra Gangani, Pandit Fateh Singh Gangani and Mahadav Prasad, the performance was no less than a treat for music lovers.



At the event, journalist Manjari Sinha was felicitated with Savitri Pratap Singh Award for the contribution in art and culture through her Journalism.

Under the aegis of Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts and with the guidance of Dr Vinay Bharat Ram and Dr Uma Sharma (Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan), Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav has continuously grown with more luminaries joining the stage.

Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts is the principal sponsor and committed to making this event the premiere Indian, classical music event of the country.

The second performance of the third day was given by renowned classical dancer Padma Bhushan Dr Uma Sharma. She is also the organiser of this Mahakumbh of music and dance.

Dr Uma Sharma started her performance with thumri 'vaaree vaaree shyaam hoon vaaree, aur najirayaaseje nahin kahee aur, ga kar bhaav ne bataaya. Depicting guru-shishya prampara, she shared the stage with her students and gave a fabulous perform.

Dr Uma Sharma addressed the audience and said that it is also our responsibility to keep the environment clean. Making of laws by the government will not make any difference until we take a step forward and contribute for the cause. She appealed to the youngsters to join the campaign of Save the environment by using hastag #noplasticpollution.

Third performance of the day was given by sitar player of the 'Imdadkhani gharana' Ustad Shujaat

Khan. He started his performance in Raag Tilak Kamod. The magic of his fingers and his voice forced all the audience to sway amidst the chill winds of Delhi.

The third day ended with the performance by Padma Shri Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar. Ulhas has imbibed the singing of three music Gharanas – Gwalior, Jaipur and Agra. In a single performance, he showed the style of all the three music Gharnas and describing the beauty of each of them.