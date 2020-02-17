Celebrating the cultural heritage and ethos of India

'Jashn-E- Hind - celebration of the Indian Ethos', a three-day mega festival will kick start from February 21 and go on February 23 at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in Delhi. 'Jashn-e-Hind' aims to celebrate the cultural heritage and ethos of India. There will be multi-focused sessions and performances by eminent scholars and world-renowned dignities from various literary and art backgrounds including panel discussions, ghazal singing, gurbani, sufi Music, khwateen ka mushaira, classical dance and music, play, mazhaiya mushaira, youth mushaira, book launch, qawwali, bhajan, open-mic, folk performances among others.

Organised by Sakshi, an NGO, 'Jashn-E- Hind' will begin with music from three stages, each one projecting a hymn to the divine. The Lawn stages will have Bhajan, Sufi, Gurbani.

This will be followed by classical music – both vocal and instrumental. One of the stages will be given to school children's performance including autistic and disabled children.

The inaugural day celebration will be followed by series of programme, including Bhajans, classical music and a short dance performance.

The artistes who will be performing and participating in Jashn-e-Hindincludes Padamshri, Padama Bhushan, PadamaVi Bhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj ,Piyush Mishra, Janab Shamsur Rehman Farooqui, Laxmi Shankar Bajpai, Kunwar Bechain, Penaz Masani, Raja Bundela, Sushmita Mukherji among others.

While talking about the event, the representative of SAKSHI said, "The festival will undertake activities which highlight the fact that Indian civilization and culture is one of the most ancient in the world and yet it is a living heritage. We carry these values within our social and cultural fabric, even as India evolves into the 21st Century and beyond, regaining its place as a world leader 'Jashn-e-Hind' will address contemporary issues of social relevance by raising awareness in the community."

"It is aimed at reviving our rich composite, cultural legacy. The choice of programs will bear in mind that the ethos should be in consonance with values of the Ganga Jamni Tehzeeb," she added.