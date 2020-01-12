Celebrating 70th anniversary of China-India relations
The Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Kolkata held an interactive session with business leaders from East India at J W Marriott, on
January 10, 2020.
Representatives from local chambers of commerce, Chinese enterprises in Kolkata, Chinese community, and consulates were present at the event.
The session was the first in the series of events held by the consulate to celebrate 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and India. It was also the Consul General Zha Liyou's first gathering with business leaders from East India and in West Bengal in particular, since he took office in January 2019.
The consulate expressed best new year wishes to friends of business circle in East India.
The event started with short videos on China international import expo and China international fair for trade and services.
Then, the Consul General delivered a keynote speech to introduce the fourth plenary session of the 19th central committee of the Communist Party of China and the Central Economic Work Conference, Chinese economic development and China India economic and trade status.
He also introduced and invited Indian enterprises to participate in six important fairs China will hold in 2020, i.e. the China Import and Export Fair in Guangdong Province in April and October, China International Fair For Trade in Services in Beijing in May, China-South Asia Expo in Yunnan Province in June, and China International Fair for Investment & Trade in Fujian Province in September, China-ASEAN Expo in Guangxi Province in September, and China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November.
Then representatives of chambers of commerce spoke on their experiences and thoughts over doing business with China.
Then the Consul General had a friendly and fruitful interaction with all participants to discuss how to further commercial ties between China and East India, before he joined all the friends in group photoing, followed by a delicious dinner.
