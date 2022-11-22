CBC Exhibition depicts freedom movement in cinema

While the 'Technology Exhibition' is the new initiative of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, another exhibition, 'Freedom Movement and Cinema', put up by the Central Bureau of Communication, is attracting people with its unique immersive experience. The multi-media digital exhibition at the Campal Football Ground was inaugurated on November 21 by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur. The minister said the exhibition tells the complete story of India's freedom struggle by using many technological innovations. It's an inspiration for everyone who visits and particularly for the students, who can gain so much information about our inspiring leaders.

The exhibition, conceived by the CBC team under the overarching theme of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', sports a facade in the form of a camera lens. As one enters its hall, a large 12 x 10 foot LED screen displays clips of the popular 'Doordarshan' series 'Swaraj', which profiles the lives and contributions of various freedom fighters against colonial rule. Moving forward, rare footage related to the freedom movement covering the 1857 War of Independence, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Kalapaani, Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad is displayed. Most of this footage has been sourced from the Films Division's rich archive.

A digital flipbook displays the chronological journey of the Indian Freedom Struggle in the form of posters curated by CBC. Songs, which became the voice of freedom struggle, can be listened to even as the adjacent sound shower lets one listen to the speeches of the Indian Independence leaders. 'Kadam Badhaaye Ja - March with Netaji' is an augmented reality experience, where one can march with India's inspirational leader in 'Azad Hind Fauj' uniform and get his or her image captured.

An immersive theatre on the 1857 War of Independence is a unique experience that is to be seen and felt, even as the virtual reality set helps one witness the 'Kakori Train Action' in a new way. A flip poster exhibition depicts the films that were inspired by the freedom struggle and contributed to nation-building. 'Udaykaal', 'Upkaar', 'Mother India', 'Bose - The Forgotten Hero' are some examples.

The 'CBC Exhibition' also displays the 'Azadi Quest' game and the newly launched 'Netflix' animation series on freedom fighters. The exhibition's display part ends with Discovery's 'Journey of India', which tells the story of how the nation has progressed in multi-dimensional fields.

At the centre of the exhibition hall is the symbolic 'Shahidi Kuan' or 'Martyr's Well' of Jallianwala Bagh, where one can pay tributes to all the well-known and unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.