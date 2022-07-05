Building strong foundation for a mentally healthy nation

Minister Sujit Bose and the Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University Professor Suranjan Das graced the 'Caring Minds' graduation ceremony and presented diplomas and certificates for 'Diploma in Psychological Counselling' (second batch) and 'Certificate Course in Psychotherapy' (third batch). Recognised by Jadavpur University, these courses offered by the academic wing of 'Caring Minds' (Institute of Mental Health) cover a variety of topics that not only enhance the students' understanding of self and the people around them but also develop a strong foundation for those who want to study further in psychology.



Accompanied by Minu Budhia, Founder-Director, 'Caring Minds', the guests toured the institute to get an overview of the mental healthcare services available.

Visibly moved after a tour of both the facilities, Sujit Bose said, "It is a unique experience to be a part of a programme where one gets to learn something new. I must applaud Minu Ji for the huge responsibility she is carrying out so excellently. To the students graduating today, I would like to say that they have a great responsibility now to go out into the world and positively help the community."

Minu Budhia said, "I'd like to extend my congratulations to all the students for having worked hard and passed with flying colours. I have faith that they will make an impactful contribution to the community both as counsellors and as citizens. These courses are important as each graduate brings us one step closer to decreasing the paucity of mental health professionals."

Over nine years, 'Caring Minds' has touched over 25 lakh lives via its three wings - 'Clinical', 'Akademia' and 'Outreach and Awareness'. The first-of-its-kind one-stop, multi-specialty mental healthcare facility in Eastern India, 'Caring Minds' has a diverse team of licensed psychiatrists, psychologists and eminent allied professionals who cater to issues across all age groups.