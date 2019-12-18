Bringing women directors to forefront

Manicktala Dalchhut, an organisation dedicated to Bengali Theatre, will be hosting a Theatre Festival from December 19-22, 2019, at Gobar Danga Sanskriti Kendra, North 24 Parganas.



The festival's main objective is to bring the women directors to the forefront to the national area, thereby encouraging the involvement of more women in theatre. The recent decade has seen an inevitable emergence of women working towards their aim and proving the fact that they are no less than their male counterparts.

In the arena of theatre, a severe dearth of women in terms of heading any activities, technical assistants to work back-stage, had urged Dalchhut to organise the Women Theatre festival to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women in the field of drama.