Bringing women directors to forefront
Manicktala Dalchhut, an organisation dedicated to Bengali Theatre, will be hosting a Theatre Festival from December 19-22, 2019, at Gobar Danga Sanskriti Kendra, North 24 Parganas.
The festival's main objective is to bring the women directors to the forefront to the national area, thereby encouraging the involvement of more women in theatre. The recent decade has seen an inevitable emergence of women working towards their aim and proving the fact that they are no less than their male counterparts.
In the arena of theatre, a severe dearth of women in terms of heading any activities, technical assistants to work back-stage, had urged Dalchhut to organise the Women Theatre festival to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women in the field of drama.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
FMCG players stare at low growth of 9-10% this year18 Dec 2019 5:22 PM GMT
M&A deals number jumps 75% in November; value plunges 48%:...18 Dec 2019 5:19 PM GMT
Markets maintain record run18 Dec 2019 5:16 PM GMT
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger18 Dec 2019 5:15 PM GMT
India facing 'Great Slowdown', economy headed to ICU:...18 Dec 2019 5:14 PM GMT