Bringing change in society through cinema

The film festival, Films 4Change 2020, held on February 28 concluded on New Delhi, concluded on February 29 with the screening of Prakash Jha's Film Pareeksha at the Film Division auditorium at Mahadev Road in New Delhi.



Filmmaker and actor Prakash Jha, Deepti Naval, Anupriya Goyenka and many well-known film personalities were present on the last day of film festival.

The two-day long film festival saw award winning short films besides a discussion on cinema and society. Renowned film critics Amitabh Parasar, Utpal Borpujari and Saibal Chatarjee were the jury for the film festival.

Short film Tickling made by Miranda House won the best film in this festival. In conversation with Saibal Chatarjee and Smita Prakash jha said, "Cinema is a tool to change the society so making a meaningful Cinema always give new direction of our society." Pareeksha's screening was followed by a discussion on the issues raised by the film, moderated by National award winning film critic Saibal Chatterjee.

On the second day, Adil Hussain conducted an acting workshop for the aspiring students from Delhi University. War and Tiger Jinda Hai, film fame actor Anupriya Goyenka also interacted with the students and shared her experiences of working in the film and web series industry. The winning short film entries were awarded by cash prizes and citation

Founder of Film4change Manish Jha said, "The film festival is showcasing the representation and documentation of various social issues through the work of both iconic as well as emerging filmmakers from India and across the world."

The first day of the festival began with screening of many short films produced and directed by students from Delhi and NCR. Seven films selected by jury members were screened out of 15 purported short films made by students from various colleges in Delhi.