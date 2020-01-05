Bridging gap between Gurukul and University through music

29th year of Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival 2020 was launched with its first concert on January 4, at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi and will culminate on January 16 in Chennai with an Indian classical concert.



This year's LGMF is a musical tribute to Mahatma Gandhi to celebrate his 150th birth year. Also, it is an opportunity for the future generations to learn from maestros from around the world.

Eminent guests including Akhilesh Mishra, Director General, Indian Centre for Cultural Relations (ICCR); François Delhaye, Ambassador of Belgium and Ignacio Vitórica Hamilton, First Secretary, Embassy of Spain were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr L Subramaniam said, "Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) brings together the world's greatest artists on one platform to spread awareness on global cultures to India and on Indian classical music abroad, globally"

Lakshminarayana Global Centre of Excellence (LGCE), was started by Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti to bridge the gap between Gurukul and University education system, giving global exposure to undergraduate and graduate students with special focus on practical aspect of their music speciality

Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurti and Symphony Orchestra of Castile and Leon from Spain performed an Orchestra solo 'J Turina La oración del torero', followed by 'Spring Rhapsody', which is a composition based on different South Indian classical ragas and changing rhythmic cycles, derived from South Indian tala systems. The harmony, which is used, is derived from the ragas, which enhances the Indian flavour and mood. This composition was commissioned by New England Conservatory and is dedicated to J. S. Bach.

Later, 'Raghupathi Raghava Raja Ram' (Orchestra & Kavita Krishnamurti), 'Vaishnava Jana To' (Orchestra & Kavita Krishnamurti), 'Jo Tum Todo' (Orchestra & Kavita Krishnamurti) and

'Nadapriya' (Orchestra & Dr Subramaniam) were performed.

The Regional Government of Castile and Leon formed the Symphony Orchestra of Castile and Leon from Spain in 1991. During the last two and a half decades, the Castile and Leon Orchestra has performed in hundreds of concerts together with a wide list of artists.

Among the above mentioned performances, 'Nada Priya' was highly appreciated by the audience. It is a composition composed by Dr L. Subramaniam for Violin solo, Indian Percussion, Woodwinds and Strings.

The composition is based on raga Harmony and the first moment starts with time signature 7,8 alternating 3,4 changing to 6,8 and 12,8 making it rhythmically interesting.

First moment was based on Kanakangi, first of the 72 parent scales in South Indian classical music. Second moment started with viola section playing the theme based on 14th parent scale Vakulabharanam, and it created the impression of improvisation.

This was further developed by the violin soloist and in the end the entire orchestra joined in the mainstream. Here once again there were different time signatures incorporated in the section.

The third moment was based on derived scale raga Shuddha Saveri of South Indian Classical music (Carnatic music) with quick change in time signatures.

The cadenza which is improvised by the violin soloist followings which there's a trade-off section between orchestra and violin soloists staring 3 notes per beat increasing in steps to 4,5,6,7 notes per beat.

The performance ended with a rhythmic cadence.