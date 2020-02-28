Breaking stereotypes around menstruation

Silent steps of around 200 human chains walked from Priya Cinema to Tridhara Club to bring focus towards our patriarchal society's restriction on the autonomy of women folks irrespective of caste and status. The rally was initiated by Windows and Digital Googly.

The film Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti directed by Aritra Mukherjee and produced by Windows staring the female protagonist Ritabhari Chakraborty along with Soham Majumdar, Soma Chakraborty, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Manasi Sinha, and Subhasish Mukherjee, took to walk on the road silently echo today's woman cries ……. "I eat, I sleep, I menstruate", "I pray in my mens, Any Problem?", "I am a woman and I am not impure" and "I run, I cook, I menstruate", "I am a human being too" during the 30 minutes walk ending at Jagadarthi Maa'er Mandir (Tridhara).

Menstruation is a natural biological process, yet the taboos surrounding it have been taking a toll on women for ages. It's time to break the silence. But we'll let action speak a thousand words as the cast members of Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti take part in a silent walk. Rise up, take note. The film is presented by Nandita Roy.

The film questions the gender imbalance in priesthood, among other things. The film is slated to be released on the occasion of Women's Day, March 6, 2020.