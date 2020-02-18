Book Launch
'Words. Sounds. Images – A History of Media and Entertainment in India' by Amit Khanna was launched recently in the presence of Firdausul Hasan, President of Film Federation of India (FFI), Bratya Basu, Amit Khanna and many other prominent personalities from Kolkata Film Industry. The book presents an exhaustive account of the evolution of media and entertainment in India from the Indus Valley civilization right up to the twenty-first century
