Book launch
Raj M S Liberhan released his new book 'Urban Ethos and Pathos' at India Habitat Centre on January 7, 2020. Present on the occasion was Shyam Saran, Former Foreign Secretary, along with Sunit Tandon, Dr Kiran Karnik and Dr Rajat Kathuria
Pics/ Naveen Sharma
