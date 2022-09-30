'Bhoomi-ICWA', Portugal to celebrate Durga Puja for the first time

This year, 'Bhoomi-Indian Cultural and Welfare Association' and Portugal, for the first time are all set to celebrate 'Durga Puja Festival 2022' from October 2 to October 4, 2022, at Mercado de Culturas de Arroios, Lisbon.

The Embassy of India in Lisbon and Arroios Parish Council, Lisbon, have extended their support in organising a three-day Durga Puja festival in Lisbon.

Professor Manas Sutradhar, President, 'Bhoomi-Indian Cultural and Welfare Association' said, "We bought our Maa Durga idol from Kumartuli, Kolkata and we are ready to enjoy each moment of the festival."

The worship of the goddess will start on October 2, 2022, in the morning, followed by an inaugural ceremony in the presence of the Ambassador of India to Portugal, H. E. Manish Chauhan. A puja souvenir will be launched on the same day.

To make the festival more attractive and colorful, the association has arranged a cultural program along with a small fair including food, clothes, jewellery and much more.

"We share these festive moments with all Indian, Portuguese and nationals in Portugal, which will help to develop social inclusion, integration and harmony," said Manas Sutradhar.