Bengal heritage fiesta

The Saturday Club Ltd organised 'Sonar Bangla' – Village Fair 2020, with a breathtaking cultural and culinary extravaganza celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Bengal. The décor was built on the theme of Jorasanko Thakurbari and Princep Ghat.



The grand annual village fair showcased concert by Debajyoti Mishra and troupe, along with Baul, Santal, Basanta Utsav and other folk dances. The highlight of the evening was the fashion show with Senco jewellery, and traditional Bengali attires by Darzee, owned by Snehashish Bhattacharya, presented together by the club members and professional models. The cuisines of India and handicrafts by Crafts Council of West Bengal displayed an array of delicacies and handicrafts along the club lawn. There were ethnic clothes, handicrafts, pottery, patachitra, basketry, jewellery which were in display.

"West Bengal is one of the most culturally and ethnically diverse states of India. The people of West Bengal inherit their identity and aspiration from the larger Indian mosaic. One can still recapture the colonial era in its relics which survived the state's progressive development. This is a celebration of Bengal heritage," said Dipak H Doshi, President, The Saturday Club.

"The event of Village fair is growing strong every year. With this year's theme we have tried to highlight the essence of the rich culture of Bengal, its heritage and royalty through music, cuisines, décor, jewellery and handicrafts," said Shayak Gupta, Entertainment Convener, The Saturday Club.

Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, "It is a great honour to be associated with the heritage club of the city, and have the facility to showcase the heritage jewellery to the audience. This is a great initiative by the club to highlight the rich Bengal culture."