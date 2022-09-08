'Bengal Association' set to bring 'Baul and Kirtan Mela 2022'

Established in 1958 by the then Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the motto of 'Bengal Association', Delhi, is to promote Bengali culture, art and literature in the NCT of Delhi. Selfless service is rendered by the association directly or through its affiliates in Delhi.

Since its establishment, 'Bengal Association' has been a pioneering organisation that held variegated cultural events in Delhi to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Bengal. Keeping the tradition alive, the association is proud to organise for the first time in the capital a 'Baul and Kirtan Mela 2022' in collaboration with 'Sangeet Natak Akademi' under the Ministry of Culture. The two-day mega cultural event will be held in Meghdoot Theatre, Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi, from September 10 to September 11, 2022. More than 40 eminent artistes from different parts of Bengal will showcase the rich heritage of Bengali music. The folk and spiritual traditions of 'Baul' and 'Kirtan' music will be on display during the event.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the distinguished guests and dignitaries, informed Pradip Ganguly, General Secretary of the association. The association's president and well-known social activist, Tapan Sengupta, is very much confident about the success of the event. He has also welcomed every music lover in the capital to attend the 'Baul and Kirtan Mela 2022'.