Beauty for Spring

Out with winter and in with spring, it's time to lose that heavy makeup for fresh trends, add some new products and colours to your vanity case.

Choosing the right foundation

Heavy-duty full coverage foundations look great in winter, but during spring's sunny rays it might look cakey and start creasing. Switching over to a lighter weighted foundation, which gives the face a healthy glow. BB creams and luminous foundations with buildable coverage is ideal for the spring season.

Bronze and Highlight: Even though powder bronzers and blushers are great, cream or liquid products prove to be suited better for spring. They blend into the skin properly and give your face a much more natural look. Keep the contour and blush soft to give a nice sun kissed glow on skin.

Brighter lipsticks: Spring is all about vibrant colours. Opt for poppy and colourful lipstick shades to blend in. Bright pinks and oranges look very apt for springtime! Pastel tones in pinks and peaches are latest trends for the spring season preferably in satin finishes.

Mascaras: Spring is probably the best season for colored mascaras for a hint of color if skipping the lipstick. Don't forget to apply a Base Mascara before the colored mascara to make the colours pop better on lashes.

Neutral eyeshadow palettes: There is no limit to what nude and neutral coloured eye shadows can do to your look by creating classic looks. One should go for warm berry and nude eye shadow palettes instead of picking dark and smoky shades.

Bold and colourful eyeliners: Springtime can be perfect by playing with the eye make-up and make the eyes reveal as much as they can. Choosing bold, retro blues and vibrant violet eyeliners will always make your eyes pop.