BD New Delhi mission celebrates Independence Day

Bangladesh High Commission, in New Delhi, hosted a reception on March 28 to mark the 51st Independence Day of Bangladesh. The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Muhammad Imran and his wife Zakia Hasnat Imran welcomed the state minister for External Affairs Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh as the chief guest. State Minister Meenakshi Lekhi of the same ministry was the special guest. The programme began with the Band of Bangladesh, Air Force playing the melody of the national anthem on musical instruments. Later, the Mission also cut a cake and organised a cultural programme.