Azadi Ka Amrit Parv - Celebrating India's 'gaurav gaatha'

In what is set to be a remarkable dance ballet, the 'Urvashi Dance Music Art and Culture Society', in collaboration with 'Paramhans Prakashvati Mehta Trust' and Chhaya Deep Foundation, is organising the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Parv' on September 30 in Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. The production showcases India's 75 years of independence via various classical dance forms of India.

The thematic dance ballet is choreographed by Kathak exponent Guru Gitanjani Lal. It commemorates India's independence with dance presentations in different dance forms like Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, contemporary dance and others. From Vedic India to colonial times, to concepts such as the Green Revolution and then onto New India, the powerful dance presentations will be a moving rendition of the poetry written by Sandeep Salariya. It also has depictions of COVID-19 times. Beautifully capturing India from ancient and medieval times to the struggle for freedom, the event will then move on to the story of independent India from 1947 to 2022.

The audience will be able to see India's whole history, from the invasion of the Mughal and British empires to the involvement of freedom fighters such as Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai and others. This epic voyage will finish with a spectacular performance of 'Vande Mataram' by 30 dancers, including 15 international dancers.

" 'Azadi ka Amrit Parv' is intended to be a larger-than-life production that depicts our motherland's dynamic journey through the integration of various dance forms. Each dance form has its own technique to portray a scenario," said Rekha Mehra, a Kathak performer and president of the 'Urvashi Dance, Music, Art and Cultural Society'.